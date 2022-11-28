Valley woman missing since May found dead

Roberta Braden, 80, was reported missing in May. Phoenix police say her remains were found this month in a remote area of South Mountain.

PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<

An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on South Mountain, officials said.

Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1, 2022 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from dementia.

Phoenix police said human remains were located on Nov. 21 in a remote area of South Mountain. Detectives later confirmed through testing that the remains belonged to Braden.

At this time, police said they don't suspect foul play being involved in Braden's death. Police have not yet given an estimation for when Braden may have died.

