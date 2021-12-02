Valley woman meets stranger who saved her life

Gina Hopkins-Calligan was running away from a man with an ax when Emily Regester stopped to help her in central Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman credits a complete stranger with saving her life. Gina Hopkins-Calligan was running away from a man with an ax when Emily Regester stopped to help her in central Phoenix.

While Hopkins-Calligan was on a morning jog on Feb. 4, a man jumped out of the bushes and started chasing her with an ax near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Court documents indicate the accused man, Joshua Eicher, is a homeless drug addict. Eicher is charged with felony aggravated assault. He hasn’t entered a plea yet.

“It felt exactly like a nightmare, I kept thinking just wake up,” said Hopkins-Calligan.

On Thursday, Hopkins-Calligan and Regester met for the first time since the terrifying encounter.

Hopkins-Calligan told Regester, “Nothing could ever repay you for what you did.”

Hopkins-Calligan ran across six lanes of traffic in an attempt to flag someone down to help her. Regester is the only one that stopped. She drove Hopkins-Calligan to safety before calling 911.

The two women got their nails done together during their meeting and Hopkins-Calligan presented Register with a gift. She says she is thankful for Regester's help.

“It means everything. I used to joke that I had no survival instinct, but that’s before I had kids,” said Hopkins-Calligan.