Valley woman loses beloved family heirloom in burglary

A ring that has been in Kirstie Rylon's family for decades and was recently stolen by a burglar. She's hoping to get it back.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is on a search to find a precious family heirloom that was recently stolen from her home.

A couple of weeks ago, a burglar kicked open the front door of Kirstie Rylon’s Valley home. Luckily she wasn’t there.

“I noticed immediately that the bed sheets were off the bed,” Rylon recalled.

The thief made a sack out of her bedsheets and took Rylon's jewelry with him. Her grandmother's engagement ring was included in the burglar's stolen loot.

“When it clicked that my nana’s ring was in that stuff, that’s when I was devastated,” Rylon said.

The ring had been in her family for almost a century and was passed down to Rylon about a year ago.

“I just feel as though I left my nana and my mom down…. They looked after that ring for years,” Rylon said through tears.

Rylon doesn’t have a picture of the ring but says it’s a simple gold band with three small diamonds across the top. She’s been looking for it in nearby pawn shops but hasn’t found it.

Now she just wants the burglar to do the right thing.

“Keep what you want, you obviously needed it, give me back that one ring,” said Rylon.

