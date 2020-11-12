Valley woman 'happy' to be participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Pamela Baca has dedicated two years of her life to help researchers collect data during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial.

MESA, Ariz. — The eyes of the world are on a handful of companies, all making headway with COVID-19 vaccines.

One of those is AstraZeneca, which is currently in phase three of its clinical trial.

Pamela Baca is a Mesa woman, who has been a part of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial since July.

“When we go into the clinic, we’re all so excited to be there," Baca said. "So everybody is very positive about this."

Baca, an avid hiker and photographer, said she is watched very closely by her doctors. She has had two injections as part of the trial.

“We do an e-diary online daily and especially after we get the injections," Baca said. "And they also call you, and call you and call you. So they really keep track of everything.”

Baca said she does not officially know if she was given the placebo or the actual vaccine. But she adds she was very tired and had a headache after both shots.

“I kinda came home for a few hours and it just hit me," she said. "The fatigue is really, it just takes you off your feet.”

Data released earlier this week in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows AstraZenca’s COVID-19 vaccine is 70.4 percent effective.

It is the first to have its phase 3 clinical trial results published in a peer-reviewed journal. That is encouraging news for participants like Baca.

“I’m happy to be participating," Baca said. "I figure instead of complaining, do something about it. Do your research and I’m excited.”