Valley veterans face unique challenges when returning to the civilian workforce. Here's how local recruiters are offering assistance

PHOENIX — Veteran unemployment rates are at some of the lowest numbers we've seen in about 10 years in Arizona. But even with the improvement, it can still be a challenge for veterans to transition back into the civilian workforce.

One of the biggest hurdles veterans face is transitioning from a more rigid military atmosphere, to using softer skills in the civilian workforce.

Express Employment Professionals works to place Valley veterans in best fit careers for both the employee and employer. Company experts said military job candidates bring additional talents including leadership, commitment and responsibility skills unique to having served in the military.

Jesse Chitwood is a local marine who enlisted right before 9/11 and then served for many years after. He is also an engineer. Chitwood said because veterans have such a wide skill set, it can be tough to narrow down job opportunities.

“I believe veterans have a lot of challenges," Chitwood said. "Their attention to detail. They’re very capable. They’ve been tested in so many different ways, their knowledge, their practical problem solving, their ways of doing things and their ability to relate to different people and different circumstances. So because of that they have a huge skill set in any industry they choose."

Valley employment experts like Blake Quinlan work with veterans to overcome any challenges they may face to find a new career.

“The skills difference is there are a lot more soft skills that are needed in the civilian world," Quinlan said. "Whereas in the military you have some more of that hierarchy leadership, so there are some different challenges we see as well."

Quinlan said once a job search starts with a recruiting company, sometimes day interviews are offered. The goal is to find work within the next week. Chitwood added local veterans organizations like the VFW, American Legion and Military Assistance Mission in the Valley are beneficial for veterans to connect with each other to find work and more.

Chitwood added the best ways to show employers that veterans like himself are qualified for positions is to have self-confidence, believe in yourself and examine the skills you have to offer. If a position is not a good fit, he recommended walking away and finding something new.

