QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Students saving each other is a movement many say is necessary, especially those who are in the middle of the teen suicide and depression battle in the Valley.

The mission is called, "Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life," and the words carry a tremendous meaning for thousands of Arizona high school students like Maddie Ryba.

“We’re on a mission to talk about bullying and mental health awareness and suicide awareness," Ryba said.

Ryba is a part of this charge and hopes to make big changes at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

“We’re trying to get people to feel more comfortable with opening up about problems that they might be having and to have them reach out, because they mostly reach out to their peers first before they reach out to an adult," she said.

Ryba and her peers are trained to help students who are dealing with depression, suicidal thoughts, bullying and more. She says it’s already working.

“I actually helped somebody instead of just saying I’m in this club and I’m able to help you," Ryba said. "Something actually happened and I was able to help somebody.”

The work these teens are doing could not come at a better time. Nationally, the CDC reports the suicide rate has gone up 76 percent for 15 to 19-year-olds, from 2007 to 2017.

Here in the Phoenix-area, Rachel O'Brien, a school counselor, says this program trains students to know where to go for help when their peers come to them when they struggle.

“Recently I attended a school training on suicide and they had mentioned that the East Valley had especially high numbers," O'Brien said. “A big part of that is that connection. Other kids can relate to how they’re feeling, just leaning for support in other students their age.”

It's a connection Maddie hopes she can pass down to her peers for years to come.

“It’s really exciting to see that we get to start it here and we get to kick it off and help people to know there will be something right now or really soon to help," she said.

The 2020 youth conference is right around the corner in January and more than 3,000 Arizona students are expected to attend. For details on how to get your school involved click here.