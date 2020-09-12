Valley teen spreads sweetness in the kitchen, donates thousands to charity

A Valley teen is raising thousands of dollars for charities during the COVID-19 pandemic by baking for a cause.

PHOENIX — A Valley teenager is turning her time in the kitchen into big donations by spreading sweetness while helping people in need.

Ayden Schure's big idea came up when she found herself with a lot of extra time at the start of the pandemic.

“I decided to make this business because it combines both of the things that I like to do," Ayden said.

Ayden, a high school student, said she figured out a game plan and put her hands to work.

“I’ve been making them every day," Ayden said.

"And they’re really fun to make. And they taste really good too.”

Giving her love of baking a purpose, Ayden has already raised more than $5,000 for charities like Halo Animal Shelter in Phoenix and St. Jude’s Children's Hospital.

“It’s pretty busy," she said. "Some weeks I’ll bake every single day.”

Ayden’s Macarons That Matter is becoming a hit in her Valley community.

Customers like Kari Workman enjoy the treats while supporting Ayden's various causes.

“She has such a big heart and cares about so many things," Workman said.

"Especially human rights and you’ll see that reflected in the organizations she contributes to.”

There are more than a dozen gluten free flavors to try, even candy cane and eggnog.

“I’ve come up with all these flavors by mixing them up and trying them out until I get it right, and I just really like experimenting with them," Ayden said.

Ayden turning delicious treats into profit for charity, giving 75% to those in need.

“It makes me feel good that I’ve been donating to all of these causes and helping them do great things," she said.