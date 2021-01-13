Inspiring Arizona: Valley teen collects, donates thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies

"My project is called Saving Supplies Saves Lives, and it is to help collect gently used new or expired medical supplies," Eden Sapien said.

PHOENIX — A Valley teen is taking a simple idea and turning it into a platform to help people in need across the globe.

"My project is called Saving Supplies Saves Lives, and it is to help collect gently used new or expired medical supplies," Eden Sapien said.

Filling a big need in medicine, Eden helps take those donated medical supplies and then gets them into the hands of people who can use them.

"From local medical facilities or organizations, to help a nonprofit organization called Esparanca," Eden said.

Once there, the supplies are sent where they serve in areas of high poverty, globally.

"The donations Eden has been collecting will go to our partner agency in Nicaragua," Tami Bohannon, Esperanca's Chief Development Officer said.

"Because of our pandemic we haven't been able to travel and complete our surgical missions in 2020," Bohannon said.

In Nicaragua, Esperanca works with a medical clinic that sees patients. And the supplies are used there.

"They couldn't do it without the support of Esparanca and the support of the entire community that provides these supplies to Esparanca," Bohannon said.

So far, Eden says she's collected almost $50,000 worth of medical supplies and has no plans of stopping any time soon.

"My goal is probably around $100,000," Eden said.

The hard work Eden is doing was shared with 12 News on Nextdoor.