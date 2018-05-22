GLENDALE, Ariz. - It was a big night for an inspirational teen rapper from Glendale, who was born without a jaw. Isaiah Acosta graduated from Apollo High School Monday and has big plans for his future!

His story is incredible to say the least. Doctors didn't expect him to live more than minutes after he was born, but the now high school grad is dancing to a different tune.

“It's a big moment in Isaiah's life,” his mom, Tarah Acosta said.

Graduation is a special time of year for all students, even more so for this Valley teen who’s quietly stealing the hearts of music fans everywhere.

“Last March, he released his first song that he wrote, the rapper by the name of Traphouse is his vocal voice,” Tarah added.

Isaiah has a true love for lyrics and channels his life-long obstacles, including being born without a lower jaw.

“We're lucky he's alive, truthfully. He really wasn't supposed to survive minutes after birth and then it went from days to weeks, then we were told that he was going to be bed-bound and wasn't going to walk and things like that, and look where he's at,” she said.

Now, another milestone, high school graduation. Dressed in his Apollo High School cap and gown, Isaiah celebrated an unforgettable moment with family and friends surrounding him.

“He wanted to put 'Thank God' and I know what that means for me, you know, we're very lucky that he's alive,” she said.

It all comes 24 hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with the world's biggest stars in attendance!

Isaiah's circumstance won't stop this song writing warrior, his words from his first song, “Oxygen to Fly” are even helping to give back.

“Everybody that downloads that song, that dollar goes back to Phoenix Children's Hospital,” Tarah said.

As for what's next for the sensational song writer, Mom says, college and a collection of music in progress.

“Whatever he wants to do we're going to be right there with him, no matter what,” Tarah said.

Check out Isaiah's song here. You can follow him on Instagram here.

