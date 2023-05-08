Shadow Ridge High School wins top prize in solar powered go-cart competition

Students from across the state of Arizona took part in the competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several Valley teams took home prizes in a solar-powered go-karts race and Surprise's Shadow Ridge High School was the Grand Champion of the competition.

The teams showed off their STEM skills at Racing the Sun's annual Race Day in Tucson on April 29. Students from across the state of Arizona took part in the competition.

Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation is the non-profit behind the annual race.

Grand Champion Shadow Ridge High School grabbed prizes for Division Award Winner, Endurance Award Winner and Speed Award Winner

Phoenix's Desert Vista High School got the prize for Innovator Award Winner.

Teams from McClintock High School in Tempe and Williams Field High School in Gilbert also participated in the event.

This year, 16 teams from 13 high schools participated in the race. In addition to the Valley participants, teams came from Rio Rico, Sierra Vista, Tempe, Tucson and Willcox.

For the past nine months, the teams have been using their physics, engineering, and energy skills to build their go-karts.

“Race Day might be the culmination of the program, but it is only a glimpse at everything that goes on in the program,” said Julie Euber, SARSEF's CEO.

Organizers said the teams are mentored by industry professionals.

“We held workshops that taught them about project management, leadership, fundraising, marketing, and budgeting,” said America Miranda with SARSEF.

Organizers said the program exposes students to the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and the range of career possibilities associated with them.

With the competition and the months leading up to it, "students explore these fields and gain valuable insight into the opportunities available to them in these growing industries."

Up to Speed