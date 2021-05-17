Valley teacher goes above and beyond to make sure her students have art supplies

This Valley art teacher is known for her warmth, energy and compassion that's sparked a love and respect that her students have for both the arts and their teacher.

PHOENIX — Her students have been all over the state this school year from the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix, to Tombstone, to Williams and Sedona all without ever leaving their home.

It’s these visits to scenic spots around Arizona and the lessons they learned from guest artists from all over that have sparked the imagination and create energy in Candace Greene’s students.

Her warmth, energy and compassion have sparked a love and respect that her students have for both the study of the arts and their teacher.

“I think it's amazing. I love that they have just been so creative on their own,” said Candace Greene, the art teacher for Sevilla West Elementary School. “This year, I tried to not give a whole lot of specific art assignments and let them send me anything for extra credit. So, I love seeing all the creativity that sparked from them on their own.”

Students have experimented with various types of artistic mediums: oils, acrylics, computer art and pencil drawings to name a few.

For many of the students at Sevilla West Elementary, the ability to try so many different types of art is owed to Ms. Greene’s Art Bags: kits she puts together complete with sketchbooks, pencils, oils, brushes, whatever her students might need.

“I absolutely love it,” said Ms. Greene. “I love seeing that skill that they have spent this entire school year honing and making better. It's amazing!”

The influence that Ms. Greene carries amongst her students isn’t based on something material like colored pencils, it’s the time she puts into each student- and in some cases, their families- that leave the most lasting impressions.

Medilayna Olivas no longer attends Ms. Greene’s Art classes. In the four years that she spent with Ms. Greene, she not only learned a love for creation, but also learned the importance of a good teacher in her life.

“She was always pulling me aside at class and just talking to me and just checking up on me and taking care of me.” said Olivas.

When Olivas’ sister was in the hospital, Ms. Greene checked in with Olivas. That small act left a lasting impression and friendship. Olivas grew to love art and, as an eighth grader, has already started her own business creating artistic Jewelry and products called Mjo’s Creations.

“She's really helped me a lot in more ways than I've ever thought teacher could,” said Olivas. “And she's really been a part of my family.”

Ms. Greene’s Art Bags has opened the eyes of another student who never ventured into the world of painting.

“I never really got into doing art with oil pastels, because I used to think it was really hard,” said Aga Peralta. “Until Ms. Greene had presentations with other artists, they showed us how to do all these different types of techniques.”

Peralta now proudly shows off her artwork, filled with color and imagination.

In her mission to put an Art Bag into the hands of any student who wants one, Ms. Greene is always working. Nights, holidays, weekends, doing little odd jobs for family and friends to buy more art supplies.

“This is my 19th year teaching, and this is by far my favorite year,” Said Ms. Greene. “I feel more connected and a deeper relationship with my students than I've ever felt before in teaching.”

Candace Greene posts photos and videos of her virtual field trips, as well as some of her students artwork and ways for folks to donate to the cause on her Instagram page.