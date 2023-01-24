'Quite a freak accident': Valley sports fan, author recovering after being hit in head with puck at Coyotes game

Zachary Hall, author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning expressing his gratitude to first responders.

Hall, the author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" and President of the State Forty-Eight Foundation, tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude to first responders and Scottsdale Honor Health for taking good care of him.

So grateful to the first responders & medical staff at Scottsdale Honor Health. I’m blessed to be coming away from this with no long term brain damage.



Quite a freak accident, didn’t get the puck but this 1/1 photo.



Who ever walked away with the puck has quite the story tho. pic.twitter.com/z4N2TjzG0k — Zachary Hall (@ZacharyHall) January 24, 2023

Hall is not only a best-selling author but has also worked with multiple sports teams, even performing with the Phoenix Sun's Dunk Team and serving as a mascot coordinator with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thankfully, Hall said he did not suffer any long-term brain damage from the “freak accident.”

Hall’s friend Frankie Muniz tweeted his support alongside Hall in his hospital bed. Muniz wished his pal a speedy recovery.

Just left the hospital with my friend @ZacharyHall. He got hit in the head by a puck at the @ArizonaCoyotes game tonight and sure lost a lot of blood. Fortunately, somehow all major injuries were negative in CT scan. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 23, 2023

