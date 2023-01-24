'Quite a freak accident': Valley sports fan, author recovering after being hit in head with puck at Coyotes game

PHOENIX — Valley author and sports fan Zachary Hall is recovering after being hit in the head with a puck at a Coyotes game Sunday night.
Hall, the author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" and President of the State Forty-Eight Foundation, tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude to first responders and Scottsdale Honor Health for taking good care of him.
Hall is not only a best-selling author but has also worked with multiple sports teams, even performing with the Phoenix Sun's Dunk Team and serving as a mascot coordinator with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Thankfully, Hall said he did not suffer any long-term brain damage from the “freak accident.”
Hall’s friend Frankie Muniz tweeted his support alongside Hall in his hospital bed. Muniz wished his pal a speedy recovery.
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.