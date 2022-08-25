Valley sisters still missing one month later

Goodyear police are asking the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month.

Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m.

The sisters may still be in the Phoenix area or on their way to Mexico, police say.

Priscilla was last seen wearing a green or black t-shirt and leggings. Both sisters have shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Goodyear police at 623-932-1220.

Goodyear Police continue to seek information on the location of these two teens who left home on July 29, 2022. If you have any information or have seen Jaqueline and Priscilla, please call Goodyear Police at 623-1220. pic.twitter.com/J3rhs1QbYc — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) August 25, 2022

