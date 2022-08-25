Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month.
Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m.
The sisters may still be in the Phoenix area or on their way to Mexico, police say.
Priscilla was last seen wearing a green or black t-shirt and leggings. Both sisters have shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact Goodyear police at 623-932-1220.
