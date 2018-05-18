Looking for a pal to spend this royal wedding weekend with and many more weekends after that?

You may just be able to find one at a Valley shelter this weekend for a discounted rate.

The Arizona Humane Society is holding a "name your price" adoption event at its two PetSmart locations, PetSmart Mesa at Stapley and the US 60 and PetSmart Scottsdale at Miller and Camelback Road.

The event runs from Friday, May 18, to Sunday, May 20. Adopters will be able to name their price on adoptions fees for dogs and cats one years old or older.

According to a release, the "name your price" fee will include the spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and a free followup vet exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.

Maricopa Count Animal Care and Control is also hosting a royal deal on Saturday in honor of the royal wedding.

According to MCACC, anyone named Harry or Meghan (spelling does not matter) will be able to adopt for free. The Williams or Kates of the world will only have to pay the license fee.

The deal requires a valid ID and excludes puppies and "Shelter Super Heroes."

