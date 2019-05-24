PHOENIX — The Valley is seeing a shocking spike in mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile.

"I don't recall, in recent years, us having such a large number of infected mosquitoes," said Johnny Dilone, with Maricopa County Environmental Services.

MCES deploys more than 800 mosquito traps around the valley. Every week, they check the traps for mosquitoes.

The most recent tests show 87 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile. Compare that to just seven at the same time last year.

MCES is seeing a little bit more activity in the West Valley, but Dilone says that doesn't mean people who live in the East Valley are in the clear. West Nile positive samples coming back from all across the Valley.

To see an interactive map of areas that have been fogged most frequently for mosquitoes, click here.

MCES encourages everyone to check for stagnant water in their yards to prevent mosquito breeding.

Also, use bug spray and make sure your screens are working properly.

For more information, and to report a mosquito problem in your area, you can click here.