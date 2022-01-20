Valley school looking for photo of fallen WWII soldier

Tolleson Union High School is hoping to find a photo of Alex Prohoroff, who graduated in 1941 and died overseas during World War II, for a research project.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tolleson Union High School is hoping someone in the community might have a photograph of an alumn who died overseas during World War II.

Staff Sgt. Alex Prohoroff died in combat on March 31, 1945, and was buried in the Netherlands.

The school said a researcher in the Netherlands is looking for a photo of Prohoroff. Tolleson Union doesn't own any yearbooks from the time Prohoroff attended the school.

He was born in Glendale on July 19, 1922, and graduated from Tolleson Union in 1941.

Anyone with information or photographs of Prohoroff can call the district office at 623-478-4000.

