SURPRISE, Ariz. — More than 40 teams from across the West will be competing in a three-day robotics competition at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. The top three teams will compete at the FIRST Robotics competition in Houston later this year.

We talked with the Launch Team 6352 from the West Valley. The team says it's dedicating this competition to Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend, who was hit and killed on the Loop 101 in early January by a man who admitted to police that he was texting and driving.

We found out that the team not only created a working robot, they've also put together a video warning people about the dangers of texting and driving.

For the young group of future scientists made up of high school students from across the Valley, building robots gives Launch Team 6352 a special bond.

"One of main connectors is our love for science and our love for robotics," said Dylan Yanez, who is a founding member and current president of the group.

This year’s mission is not only to build a working robot that can put cargo into spaceships, the team wants to raise awareness about a cause close to their heart.

"While the robot is super important, there’s community outreach. That’s a big focus of our team and how we help our community, basically," said Sarah Goyer.

So when it came to the service portion of this year’s competition, the team decided to dedicate their robot to officer Clayton Townsend, creating a video to warn their fellow students about the dangers of texting and driving.

"A couple of our students go to Sunrise, which is the high school that he graduated from, so it impacted us a lot," said Goyer.

When the competition officially starts on Friday, winning will certainly be on their mind, but so will Officer Townsend, who’s made an impact on this team’s lives.

“It’s to give back to the community," said Noel Robertson.

The competition officially starts Friday inside the GCU gymnasium and is free to attend.

The team will also be holding a fundraiser for the family of Officer Townsend April 11 at the Culvers on 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road, and the robot will be there.