PHOENIX — Yes, that is fog in Phoenix.

After 2.19 inches of rain dumped on the city Saturday, Valley residents woke up to fog.

The fog was most prominent in the West Valley where morning motorists encountered patchy dense fog at times along Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

The National Weather Service told drivers to slow down and use low beam headlights when driving through fog.

Saturday was a record breaking rainy day. Those over 2 inches of rain contributed to the monthly total of 5.32 inches, making it the wettest October Phoenix has ever had and the fourth wettest month Phoenix has ever had.

NWS says to expect the cool temperatures to stick around Sunday but paired with much less rain.

