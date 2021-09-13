Valley professor preparing for ground-breaking SpaceX mission

Dr. Sian Proctor is a geoscientist at South Mountain Community College and has been waiting for this day her whole life.

ARIZONA, USA — In T-Minus 48 hours, the launch window opens for Valley professor Dr. Sian Proctor who is part of the all civilian crew rocketing into space in an effort to support St. Jude’s.

"I couldn't believe that my moment had actually come," she said.

She's a geoscientist at South Mountain Community College and has been waiting for this day her whole life, and now the launch is just hours away.

She's been documenting all the moments leading up to lift off on her Twitter page.

"I'm going to take them with me. I'm going to take this photo I have of me and my parents and I'm going to see it floating in space, and I can't wait for that moment," she added.

SpaceX opens its launch window Wednesday morning with a special mission. She's looking at this as an opportunity to raise money for St. Jude through space exploration.

"Instead of that no call, I got the, yes, and it's that life-changing. I was born eight and a half months after Neil Armstrong stepping onto the moon," she explained.

While walking on the moon isn't the mission, this trip will be a life-changing moment, Proctor will share with South Mountain students for ions, to come