Valley post offices extending hours for holiday season

Several Valley post offices will have extended hours of operation on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas Day.

PHOENIX — The U.S. Postal Service is keeping several Valley offices open on the three Saturdays leading up to Christmas Day. 

More than a dozen Valley locations will have extended hours throughout December to accommodate the individuals needing more time to ship holiday gifts. 

The Postal Service's busiest time of the season typically occurs during the two weeks before Christmas, when consumers are beginning to finish up last-minute shopping. The week of Dec. 13-18 is predicted to be the busiest week for mailing, shipping, and deliveries.

To have deliveries arrive by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends mailing items by the following deadlines:

  • Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

The following extended hours apply to Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18.

Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. In these socially distant times, individuals can visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping holiday gifts, ordering free priority mailboxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage, or requesting free next-day package pickup. 

More than 12 billion pieces of mail and packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to the Postal Service.

