Valley photographer talks about capturing Black Lives Matter Protests in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the nation and here in the Valley. Local photographers have been out documenting the movement and sharing their images throughout the community.

Since George Floyd's death in police custody, Black Lives Matter protests have filled streets in dozens of cities, including Phoenix.

As the movement has evolved, photographers like David Smith have been capturing the history.

“So many people are coming out against police brutality whereas before you’d get some groups of people that you’d notice, but some would be like eh, it’s not my problem," Smith said.

Smith is the man behind the lens of Dark Kent Photography. “What I feel when I see something, what moves me, I want to go ahead and capture it," he said. And as thousands of people hit the streets day after day to march, he was there with them.

“I hope my photos will capture the moment that’s going on and whatever it is and the viewer will actually feel something," Smith, the self-taught photographer said. He also added that he hopes his photos will create an experience.

“Give them something to really get out of their own environment for just a split second, like a recharge," Smith said.

The snapshots that look a little different during a pandemic. Smith said while he did see some people in the protests not wearing masks, the majority wore them.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see people out there standing for what they believe in but also taking precautions so they can cut down on the spread and care for fellow man," he said.

And when he’s not out capturing the protests, Smith is a truck driver snagging shots on the road.

“You get a lot of time to think and really talk to God and put together a plan as to what is you really want to do," he said.

His wheels turning, envisioning his next shoot, whether a colorful skyline or moment of unity, different colors of humanity standing together for justice.