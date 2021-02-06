Valley water park hosting job fair, gearing up for busy season

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix is hosting an in-person job fair Wednesday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Looking for a summer gig? Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is hosting an in-person job fair, Wednesday. It runs from 3-7 p.m. at the waterpark.

There are a lot of open positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage staff, security, EMT's and more.

Here's what you need to bring if you're interested in the job fair:

Must be 16 or older to apply

Applicants can either bring their passport OR 2 forms of ID such as Driver’s License and Social Security Card or Birth Certificate

Interviews onsite – no appointments required

A Six Flags spokesperson said the positions come with an opportunity to grow within the company. The waterpark is open seven days a week. There are perks to being hired, including tickets to other Six Flags theme parks.

