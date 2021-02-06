Valley water park hosting job fair, gearing up for busy season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Looking for a summer gig? Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is hosting an in-person job fair, Wednesday. It runs from 3-7 p.m. at the waterpark.
There are a lot of open positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage staff, security, EMT's and more.
Here's what you need to bring if you're interested in the job fair:
- Must be 16 or older to apply
- Applicants can either bring their passport OR 2 forms of ID such as Driver’s License and Social Security Card or Birth Certificate
- Interviews onsite – no appointments required
A Six Flags spokesperson said the positions come with an opportunity to grow within the company. The waterpark is open seven days a week. There are perks to being hired, including tickets to other Six Flags theme parks.
12 News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today!