APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Two nonprofits with one combined goal -- to help victims of domestic and sexual violence find safety, security and serenity.

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA) and Angel Flight West (AFW) have joined to fly survivors to places away from their abusers and perpetrators.

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse is a nonprofit based in Apache Junction. The organization serves the East Valley and all of Pinal County, providing victims with support and resources.

Angel Flight West is a network of more than 1,400 volunteer pilots who donate their time, aircraft and flying costs to help families in need.

The nonprofit, which is based in Santa Monica, California, services Arizona and 11 other states. The organization is known for flying people long distances to access medical care and other services, but it recently expanded its services to help more survivors who need to get away from their abusers and perpetrators.

"Over the years, we've flown occasional relocation missions for domestic violence survivors, and we want to do more. This exciting new partnership with CAAFA will help us reach and help more women and families who need our services," AFW Director of Outreach Ivan Martinez said.

CAAFA often has to help survivors relocate out of state and get them to safety. The organization also helps survivors who have fled from other states and found safety in Arizona.

“Our partnership with Angel Flight West means that we will be able to serve more survivors with relocation needs, and in most cases, serve them better than would be possible with our limited funding,” CAAFA Executive Director Ray Villa said.

Survivors in Pinal and eastern Maricopa Counties can reach CAAFA for support 24 hours a day at 480-982-0186. Survivors in other locations may contact AFW directly at 888-4-AN-ANGEL.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233

The National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

