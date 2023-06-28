'It's a blink of an eye': Fire officials worried about brush fires starting with fireworks usage over the Fourth of July holiday

Fire officials are warning that a small spark can lead to a fast-moving, human-caused brush fire in the Valley.

PHOENIX — It's now known that the Diamond Fire burning near Scottsdale was human-caused but is still under investigation.

But with the Fourth of July coming, fireworks both legal and illegal will be in use surrounding the holiday, leading to concern for potential other fires that could be sparked.

"It's important to understand how quickly fires can start if we start these fireworks close to any type of dry brush, we can have these fires start," Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire Department said.

The expanse of the Valley weaves in, out and around the desert.

"With this excessive brush because of this beautiful super bloom that we had, we are more susceptible than ever to fires," Division Chief Ashley Losch with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said.

The dried-out brush is now becoming kindling, Losch said, and a small spark can start a fire.

Now, with fireworks set to be lit, they can become brush fires if they go awry.

"When the winds pick up, the speed at which these fires grow would blow your mind. It's so fast, it's a blink of an eye. So while you think it's innocent, you could put it out really quickly, you can't. It's very, very difficult to get ahead of them," Losch said.

Losch notes that there are hundreds of trained firefighters working to put out the Diamond Fire across the Valley that was human-caused.

"They've been working overnight. Most of them haven't had a break, and let's talk about the fact that the temperatures are so high today just for them to stay up on their hydration and making sure that they're safe trudging through protecting the homes," Losch said. "It's dangerous business."

The recommendation from Losch is to leave all the sparks and explosions to the professionals for the holiday.

"Please avoid the fireworks this year. We understand they're fun, go to the big shows, stay out of lighting them up in the neighborhoods, please. That's not even to talk about the injury potential, right? Just the fire potential," Losch said.

