Valley nonprofit to open gym for those who struggled with substance abuse

By March, Crossfit Uru and The Barbell Saves Project will open a gym specifically for those who have struggled with substance abuse.

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit is seeing a steady increase in people relapsing and entering detox during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, they’ve banded together to raise funds to accommodate those looking for a second chance.

In just the last two weeks, the project founded by recovering addict Rob Best raised more than $5,000 in support of the cause.

"I know that the pandemic has been really tough on folks in recovery or struggling with substance abuse," Best said.

"We're in uncharted territory -- moving into March, it's kind of something that's never been done before," he said regarding the new facility.

However, while times are uncertain, Best says their mission to help those struggling with substance abuse is more important than ever.

"Individuals who had substantial recovery time maybe one to two years, friends of mine personally, who have fallen back off the wagon," he added.

With addiction, anxiety and depression increasing, a facility focused on wellness will help those in need of moral and physical support.

"All these things can really trigger extra anxiety on top of all the pandemic, so definitely need to look after your body and take care of yourself," Best added.

Resources, regimes and a refreshing mindset can help manage monumental struggles and he says, while the road to recovery is rough, it's nothing you can't handle with the right help.