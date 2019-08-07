PHOENIX — Valley native Rob Best is opening up to 12 News about addiction, adversity and overcoming hurdles. The Crossfit coach is using his old habit to help others out of dependence.

The music blasts while team members of the "Barbell Saves Project" at Crossfit Uru off Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix start to sweat.

"We"re just trying to bridge this gap," Best said.

"There's a lack utilizing exercise and healthy eating as a tool to fight against anxiety and depression, which lead most of us to relapse as addicts."

Best, the owner of the gym, is a recovering addict and is using his rough history to help others.

"I started taking opioids, percocet, vicodin just for recreational use, but after a couple weeks I was fully hooked," he added.

Best says it wasn't until he hit rock bottom a decade later that he decided to turn his life around.

"I had abandoned my son at the age of 2 and they were all heartbroken but I couldn't turn around my life until I was actually arrested and locked up in jail," Best said.

But that's where he turned his need for a fix into an interest in fitness and turning that into his newest project.

"It's going to be like combining a 12-step meeting with a crossfit class, we're going to bring in guys and girls who are struggling with alcohol or dependency issues and we're going to be implementing a health and fitness regime." he said.

He says weightlifting helps lift the weight of addiction off your shoulders and allows you that freedom from drug dependency.

Anyone can contribute through their GoFundMe page.

"Your money is going to facilitating memberships for the members of the Barbell Saves Project," Best said.

"Every dollar that you give goes to paying for a membership for those individuals."

The project begins in August.

Best says he hopes to strengthen the minds and bodies of dozens in need through the power of pure dedication, hope and true understanding.