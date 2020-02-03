PHOENIX — It was a tough decision, forced by a moment Dani Trusler wished never happened.

"She had no brain activity, very little oxygen going to her brain," Trusler said.

She's talking about her close friend Tammy Cowart, who was struck by a driver last Monday. Police say she was riding her motorcycle to work when the other driver hit her near Bethany Home Road and 26th Ave.

"I still can’t wrap my head around any of it," Trusler said. "None of it."

Cowart was rushed to the hospital. Her family decided to take her off life support this weekend.

Trusler knew Cowart for five years. The two had been part of the same motorcycle-riding group.

"She just had a big gusto for life," Trusler said. "Watching her ride with me. That's what we did a lot."

What's harder to process is that police say the driver who hit her close friend didn't stop.

"This woman was left for dead, man," Trusler says. "And we lost somebody."

PREVIOUSLY: Woman struck by car while riding motorcycle in Phoenix; other driver fled the scene

Phoenix police say the car that fled was white and that it took off toward the I-17 or the northbound access road of I-17. Trusler says police told Cowart's family and friends about video footage from the scene.

"From the video we were told by the police department is that the vehicle had stopped, looked at her and kept going."

Dani hopes they release some of those images to help catch the driver or that the person who left her friend on the road comes forward.

They get to go home at night, they get to be with their family. They get to live their life. She doesn't."

If you witnessed or know anything about this hit-and-run crash, contact the Phoenix Police Department.

