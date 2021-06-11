Valley mother, 2 kids killed in multi-vehicle crash

Courtney Lonergan and two of her kids were killed in a crash on Thursday after police said a man in a stolen car hit them. They leave behind the youngest child.

Courtney Lonergan was driving her two eldest kids to their new job as lifeguards when they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed them on Thursday afternoon.

“She was here for the kids,” said Lonergan’s boyfriend Ryan Meeks.

Lonergan was everything to her three children, Ali Geer, 18, Almira Geer, 16, and Aracelli Geer, 14.

Police said that the suspect, 33-year-old Raymond Montgomery, was driving a stolen car when he ran a red light and hit Lonergan's car going more than 75 miles per hour.

“This is a crazy tragedy. We lost three members of our community in some freak accident,” said Joey Gretcher, Lonergan’s best friend. “This is a massive loss for our community."

Both Ali Geer and Almira Geer were bright lights at Central High School. Ali Geer had just graduated, Almira Geer was looking forward to her junior year.

Their mom inspired them with her work as a grassroots organizer and leadership consultant.

Now the only one left is 14-year-old Aracelli Geer.

“Life short for all of us. Love your people. Love your family. Reach out. Love them,” said Gretcher.

Police said that Montgomery hit four other cars and a city bus. Montgomery is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of robbery, one count of theft and seven counts of endangerment.

Investigators are still waiting on a toxicology report to determine if Montgomery was under the influence at the time of the crash.

He’s expected in court Monday.

Up to Speed