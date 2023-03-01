After losing her own son, Valley mom starts nonprofit to help pay funeral costs for other families

"We help parents get through this process because we understand where they are. We understand their walk," Kamisha Allen said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The loss of a child is the toughest thing a parent can go through.

Figuring out the financial costs of burying a child while going through that grief can be grueling. Constant reminders can come bill by bill.

“I had to go through making payment arrangements. Who wants a monthly reminder? You are already still grieving,” Kamisha Allen said.

It has been eight years since Kamisha Allen lost her son.

“Sometimes you think you are past this, but grieving goes on,” Allen said.

Kamisha’s son J’wan was smart. She says he was constantly a straight-A student, who loved football.

“He was a jokester," Allen said with a laugh. "He loved clowning around."

Back in 2014, J'wan was with friends on the Salt River when he fell into the river and did not resurface.

Allen still remembers getting a call from her daughter that police were trying to reach her.

"I just knew then I don’t want to pick up my phone. She said you know you need to pick up your phone. They can’t find J'wan." Allen said.

After his passing, Kamisha was left with grief and funeral expenses.

"It did something to me deep down on the inside. That’s how the Healing Process Foundation was started, from that pain," Allen said.

The Healing Process foundation is a nonprofit. The goal is to help families pay for the funeral expenses of their children and help them deal with the grief.

“You see, so many families doing car washes, selling food, raising money to bury their loved one. We want to alleviate this pain,” Allen said.

The organization is still working to grow. However, it has helped mothers like Stacie Johnson. A few years ago, Johnson's daughter, Velvette, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder that forced Velvette to have a double lung transplant as a teenager. Velvette passed away after her body rejected the lungs on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

“When you are used to doing everything, wearing all the hats, and someone comes in to help you and actually do it. It takes a load off,” Johnson said.

Allen says the foundation can also help families impacted by providing someone to talk to or connecting families with services.

The organization is still small and Allen hopes to get more people to help out through donations or to sponsor families that need help.

"We help parents get through this process because we understand where they are. We understand their walk. We understand the pain they are going through."

Up to Speed