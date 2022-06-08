Valley mom sends message of positivity and acceptance as her 15-year-old daughter starts high school

"This is Lucy. Today she started her first day of high school. It's also her first day back at a district school after spending 6 years at a school for kids with special needs. She has been a nervous wreck all summer. She's scared that kids will make fun of her because she has cerebral palsy. She's worried they will make fun of her smaller right hand that doesn't open all the way, the way that she walks, that her body isn't shaped like she thinks it should be, that she can't do all the things that other kids can do. She's worried that they won't like her. She's worried she won't make any friends. She's worried that her classes will be hard and she won't know where to go. She's worried she will have a seizure and her new teachers won't know what to do. She's worried she will miss me while she's gone. She's worried she will be lonely. These fears are in some ways unique to Lucy, but pretty similar to the fears and worries most kids and teens have. My experience has been that when people understand, they always step up. Please consider taking the time to teach your kids about other kids like Lucy. Teach them that Lucy has challenges every day that seem almost insurmountable, but the one thing she wants the most is to be loved and valued and accepted—just like everyone else. Teach them that they have the incredible power to build people up or tear them down, and they make choices with those effects every day. Be brave and reach out to those who look lonely. Teach them not to be so eager to climb the social ladder and relieved when they do that they forget what it felt like to be at the bottom. We don’t lose any of our goodness by offering some of it to others—magic! Teach them that everyone is fighting hard, unseen battles and that a smile or wave or kind word costs them nothing, but has the potential to change the trajectory of someone’s day. Teach them to be open to trying to understand people’s different viewpoints and backgrounds—that they don’t have to agree with someone on everything to love them and appreciate what they have to offer. Please teach them not to use the R-word. Teach them that—while likely not their intention—it’s hateful and hurtful to people with intellectual disabilities..."