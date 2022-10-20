Valley middle-schooler tells school counselor that unknown male grabbed her while walking from school

The student was walking from Altadeña Middle School to a nearby YMCA when the incident occurred.

PHOENIX — A student at Kyrene School District reported a scary encounter after she left her middle school Wednesday.

Phoenix police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when the student was walking from the Altadeña campus to a nearby YMCA.

In a letter to parents, the district said the student noticed a male suspect was following her and then grabbed her shoulder “in an attempt to stop her from walking.”

The student was able to get away and entered a nearby bank to get help, the letter said.

Police said the child did not see where the suspect went after the encounter.

On Thursday, the student told the school counselor about the incident who then called the police, authorities said.

“Scary that it would be in our neighborhood,” said Gabrielle Wycoff, a parent who lives nearby. “You just don’t know, you really don’t know what’s going on around you and you got to educate your kids to be aware, watch out no matter what.”

The district is using this incident as a reminder to address safety before and after school, urging parents to talk to their kids about never walking alone, staying on the sidewalk, and never telling a stranger their name.

“We share this information not to cause alarm, but to make sure our community is informed and vigilant,” the district’s letter said.

No suspect description was provided by the police.

