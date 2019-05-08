PHOENIX — In light of two mass shootings in less than 24 hours, one Valley man is offering free active shooter training.

Joseph Edmondson is offering a free class from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alpha Krav Maga in Scottsdale.

Edmondson has been an active shooter trainer for the last decade, working with multiple police departments, federal agencies and civilians along the way.

“We can’t really say what we teach would change the result of the situation,” said Edmondson, who is also the master instructor at Next Level Fitness & Martial Arts in Gilbert.

“But we can say that we have trained people that have been in these situations, again law enforcement and civilians, and, you know, have come out okay.”

Edmondson teaches three zones of defense in active shooter situations: If you are far away – say 100 feet or more – you should flee. If you are in the middle zone — take cover! If you are close — take action from advantageous angles.

“So if you are at the side of the shooter,” Edmondson explained, “where he may not see you as quickly, then we teach to attack from that side. We teach to secure and remove the weapon. And then take the gunman to the floor. People kind of dogpile on him. And your making sure other people aren’t getting hurt.”

Edmondson says these are some of the same techniques he has taught to law enforcement. The training is meant to keep you from freezing.

“It’s all about read, recognize and react is what I tell my students,” he said. “So read a situation, recognize what the potential threat may be and then react to it accordingly.”

Finally, Edmondson says the phrase “if you see something, say something” can prevent a tragedy.

