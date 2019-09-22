A Valley family is desperately trying to find their son and is asking the public to come forward if anyone knows of his whereabouts.

Job Wallace was supposed to return to Camp Pendleton in southern California from Surprise on Tuesday morning, but he never showed up.

Missing Marine

Wallace's parents said Job has a heart for service and his dream was to be in the Marine Corps, which is why they believe it is out of character for him to not show for duty.

Wallace's family said he was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday when he was leaving a friend's house for Camp Pendleton.

But Justin Wallace, Job's father, got a call Tuesday morning saying his son never showed up.

RELATED: Search for missing Marine Jesse Conger takes to the skies

Wallace's family said Job's 2004 Ford Explorer truck has been spotted near Fort Hancock, Texas, and in the Dallas area, but there's been no sign of him.

"Today we're left clueless. We have no idea where he is and why he's not home or why he's not back at Camp Pendleton."

"There's so many what ifs, but at the end of the day it's just about bringing him back."

Missing Marine

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is leading the investigation.

“NCIS and our partners are working diligently to locate Lance Cpl. Wallace and bring him home safely,” Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thomas said in a statement to 12 News.

If you have any information about Job Wallace's whereabouts, you can submit an anonymous tip through the NCIS Tips app or by calling (760) 840-5005.

RELATED: 'Please come home': Glendale family desperately searches for missing 14-year-old daughter with autism

RELATED: Buckeye police need help finding 2 missing sisters