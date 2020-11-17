Valley man hopes to get marijuana charge dismissed

Jarod Robles is 21 years old, and cops found weed in his car last year in a decision he's regretted ever since.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing about 6,000 pending marijuana charges that will likely be dropped in accordance with the passage of proposition 207 legalizing recreational marijuana.

Jarod Robles is 21 years old. Cops found weed in his car last year, and he has been regretting that decision ever since.

“They got me with no signal change…I felt like it was all falling apart,” says Robles.

In January of 2019, Scottsdale police found marijuana in Robles’ car. He was 20 years old looking for his next step in life. It’s his only arrest.

“The biggest thing was how am I going to tell my parents. They’re the big influencers in my life and I feel like I let them down,” says Robles. He pled guilty to marijuana possession for sales and is sentenced to 1 year of probation.

Now he’s hoping to get that charge dropped. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced it will dismiss all pending and unfiled marijuana and related paraphernalia charge since the passage of Prop 207.

“Our argument would be because he plead to a marijuana case they should dismiss Jarod’s case too. His case isn’t over until he completes probation,” says Benjamin Taylor, Robles’ attorney.

Robles, a bartender, says his goal is to go to a trade school and become an HVAC technician. But he worries a pot charge could hinder that. If he gets the charge dismissed, he won’t have to find out.

“It would be a burden lifted… Basically have my own life back,” says Robles. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will give priority to people with court dates and people who are in custody.

The public will be able to buy pot without a medical marijuana card next year.