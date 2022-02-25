Valley man from Ukraine worries about future of his homeland

"I wish I was there I wish I could help," said Vitalik Mylar.

ARIZONA, USA — For Vitalik Mylar it isn’t difficult for him to put himself in the shoes of those in Ukraine.

“Nine years ago that could’ve been me,” said Mylar.

The 23-year-old was born in Ukraine. After getting adopted by a Valley family, he moved here in 2014. That same year, Russia invaded the Crimea region of Ukraine.

“Every civilian who lives there is in danger,” said Mylar.

When he was there Myler said he saw the tension build firsthand.

“If Russia is going to conquer Ukraine I don’t think it’s going to just be Ukraine. Russia isn’t going to stop,” said Mylar.

Now as he watches Kyiv, his hometown, under siege, he’s urging Americans not to forget the importance of the siege.

“Americans here need to realize this is something we should care about because at the end of the day it is human life that’s being lost,” said Mylar.



