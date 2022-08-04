Valley man accused of sneaking phone underneath women's skirts at Scottsdale bar

Videos found on Ryan Kocak's cell phone also suggest he may have illegally recorded an adult couple having sex without them knowing they were being filmed.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man has been taken into custody after Scottsdale police discovered several inappropriate videos that suggest he was surreptitiously filming individuals without their consent.

Ryan Kocak, 36, of Goodyear was arrested Wednesday after security guards at a Scottsdale bar allegedly observed him pointing his cell phone camera underneath the dresses and skirts of female patrons.

Court records show the security guards seized Kocak's phone and handed it over to Scottsdale police.

Officers reported finding up to 15 videos recorded from a low angle and all pointing toward a female's pelvic area.

Investigators additionally discovered several other materials on the suspect's phone that might implicate him in other crimes.

Court records show Kocak's phone contained videos of what appeared to be child pornography, as well as recordings of an adult couple having sex.

Up to six videos showed the adults having sex in a bedroom and they made no indication that they were being filmed. The videos appeared to have been recorded through window blinds, court records show.

Investigators are attempting to identify the individuals captured in the suspect's videos.

Scottsdale police also are in the process of reviewing other electronic devices owned by the suspect.

Kocak is facing charges of voyeurism, unlawful recording, and other sex crimes. He has been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

