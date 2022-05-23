Valley man accused of sexually assaulting woman in central Phoenix

Public records show the suspect was released from prison a few months before the victim was violently assaulted.

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in central Phoenix.

Angel Michael Ventura-Marquez, 23, is facing charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, and drug possession after a woman accused him of assaulting her in a wash area near 11th Street and Hatcher Road, court records show.

Detectives later recognized Ventura-Marquez at a nearby business based on the physical description given by the victim.

The woman then positively picked Ventura-Marquez from a photo lineup as the man who allegedly attacked her, court records show.

Ventura-Marquez was allegedly found in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest on Saturday.

Public records show the suspect had been released from the Arizona Department of Corrections a few months before the assault.

Ventura-Marquez's criminal history involves various drug offenses, court records show.

