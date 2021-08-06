Valley loved ones find hope in approval of new Alzheimer's drug

The medication, called aducanumab, is the first drug that’s believed to potentially slow disease progression, not just treat symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

PHOENIX — A new drug to help those battling Alzheimer’s disease has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The medication, called aducanumab, is the first drug that's believed to potentially slow disease progression, not just treat symptoms of Alzheimer's.

First drug approved related to Alzheimer’s in 18 years

The FDA granted accelerated approval for the new therapy for Alzheimer’s on Monday.

The accelerated approval for drugs, “can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments," according to a release from the FDA.

The drug’s approval has not come without controversy, however. With questions raised over how effective the drug is and how high the cost to patients could potentially be.

Aducanumab appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

“It actually has the potential of reducing the damage that occurs to brain cells,” Dr. Anna Burke, Director of Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Division and Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix said.

Dr. Burke said aducanumab is most effective for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s as it appears to target amyloid, which she calls the “hallmark” of Alzheimer’s.

According to a release from the FDA, amyloid plaque is one change that occurs in the brain of those that have the disease.

“I think this medication certainly brings hope to millions of Americans who are struggling with this disease,” Dr. Burke said. “Is it going to be the cure for Alzheimer’s disease? No. But it is a new and better therapy.”

However, Dr. Burke said the drug will not be immediately available to patients, as there are specific needs for administering the drug.

“You have to establish those different types of centers and protocols for administering and monitoring these patients because this is not a medication that is without potential side effects,” Dr. Burke said.

Families find hope with drug’s approval

You can’t put a price on time, and that’s exactly what Kathy Norris-Wilhelm wishes she had.

“I’d give my life to have more time with my spouse,” Norris-Wilhelm said.

Her wife, Jean, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2016 and 55-years-old.

Jean died in March.

Norris-Wilhelm said Jean did participate in some clinical trials that helped with her symptoms of Alzheimer’s, but none that would help slow the disease itself.

“It’s just not fair and no one deserves to go through this disease,” Norris-Wilhelm said.

The idea of slowing the disease is what gives Tammi Lehnertz hope.

Lehnertz’s father is currently battling Alzheimer’s. He received the placebo in one of the drug’s trials and is now participating in safety studies of aducanumab.

However, Lehnertz’s aunt is also battling the disease. She also has lost four other family members to Alzheimer’s as well.

“I’m hoping with the approval of this drug that more families will see enough of a delay of the progression that their family members will end up passing of causes other than Alzheimer’s,” Lehnertz said.

