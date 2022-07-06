Valley hit-and-run suspect surrenders to police after running away from I-10 crash

Juan Carlos Caraveo, 30, is accused of causing a fiery crash on I-10 earlier this week that severely injured another motorist.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A hit-and-run suspect accused of causing a dangerous crash on Interstate 10 has been arrested after he surrendered himself to police.

Juan Carlos Caraveo, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday after admitting to running away from a car crash that severely injured another motorist.

The collision occurred early Sunday morning near milepost 129 on I-10 after the victim attempted to move their vehicle out of the roadway.

Another vehicle allegedly driven by Caraveo was speeding down the freeway and struck the victim's car, causing it to burst into flames, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The victim sustained head injuries and two broken legs, court records show.

Caraveo allegedly ran away on foot from the scene because he was "scared," court records show.

He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on pending charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage, and leaving the scene of a crash.

