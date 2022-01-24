Chandler fire chief hits the streets to help fellow firefighters due to staffing shortage

On Twitter, Chief Tom Dwiggins said that “firefighters are exhausted" due to the lack of resources.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Valley fire chief took to the streets Monday in an effort to help his fellow firefighters working mandatory overtime due to staffing shortages.

On Twitter, Chandler Fire Department Chief Tom Dwiggins said that “firefighters are exhausted" due to the lack of resources.

After more than a decade off of a frontline truck, I had an opportunity to work a shift today. Staffing has been challenging due to Covid and our firefighters are exhausted. It was a privilege to serve our community with these amazing professionals and do the job I love so much. pic.twitter.com/yF2qqyhVXI — Chief Tom Dwiggins (@Chief_Dwiggins) January 17, 2022

Fire departments across the Valley are struggling to juggle staff out on quarantine and fewer qualified applicants.

“Sometimes we force five people in a shift [to work overtime] just to cover our trucks,” said acting Peoria Fire Chief, Bill Morris.

Some firefighters work an extra day after a 48-hour shift to make up for the labor shortage. They are currently short 15 firefighters.

The strain on firefighters makes work-life balance difficult.

“Life is a juggle between work and family and obviously family is very important,” said Morris.

In Glendale, the fire department tells 12 News in a statement:

“We are feeling the impact of COVID in our department just as all of the other Fire Departments and businesses are. We have people working overtime shifts every day to fill in for those that are sick. Thankfully we have been able to continue to staff trucks and have had no impact on customer service delivery which is our highest priority. Luckily, the departments say their response has not been impacted as a result.”

Fire departments across the state are accepting applicants now.

