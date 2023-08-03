Valley father, son have been missing for nearly a month

Chad Holvig went to go visit his son in Goodyear on July 4. Neither of them has been seen or heard from in almost a month.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a father and son who have both been missing for almost a month.

Chad Holvig, 51, left his home in Tonopah on July 4 to visit his son Dalton in Goodyear. His family members have not heard from Chad since July 6. He was last seen driving a 1999 black Dodge Durango.

Dalton, 25, was last seen by family members on July 10 at his home near Citrus Road and Roosevelt Street in Goodyear, MCSO said. The young man had reportedly sustained an injury to his leg.

Chad was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy-colored shirt with a yellow logo on the front, a black baseball hat, and carrying a black backpack. It's not known was Dalton was last seen wearing.

Chad is 5'11'' and about 180 pounds. Dalton is 6'2'' and 270 pounds.

MCSO is asking anyone with information about Chad or Dalton Holvig to call 602-876-1011.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.