BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Two baby boys are in critical condition after they were found in their backyard pools in Glendale and Phoenix Monday.

If they survive, their families' lives may be drastically different.

Dorothy Davis knows the change well. Her daughter Emelynn was found face-down in her own backyard pool in Buckeye two and a half years ago.

“From the time she fell into the water until the time they restarted her heart was roughly 20-25 minutes,” Davis said.

Emelynn was nearly 18 months old at the time and came out with significant brain damage.

“It was literally a complete brain reset,” Davis said. “She had to learn to walk, how to talk, how to swallow. All her liquids were thickened and all of her foods were pureed like baby food.”

She spent almost two months in the hospital and hours and hours in therapy.

“We were told she would never walk, she would never talk,” Davis said. “She’s our miracle.”

Emelynn is now 4 years old, and while her brain function is back, she still has progress to make.

“She has slight coordination issues. If you look at her, she’s kind of wobbly a little bit, and her speech is a little bit slurred,” Davis said.

While Davis wasn’t home when Emelynn fell in, she said 30 people were there for a party.

“You can never be too cautious when it comes to your children. Never look away, not for a second,” Davis said.

