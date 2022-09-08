'He still matters': Valley family hopes story of their son can help others struggling with addiction

Shane Duvall died in 2020 from an accidental overdose from a pill laced with fentanyl.

PHOENIX — Shane Duvall was a typical fun-loving kid full of energy. He enjoyed baseball and hanging out with his friends.

He cared for others. He was a good teammate and an even better friend.

"He was a great baseball player," his mother Rachel Duvall told 12News. "He was one of those kids, he pulled a lot of different groups together."

But Shane had his challenges like many did. In high school, his life changed as his battle with drugs changed him.

"It just took him down a horrible path," his father, John Duvall, said. "He gets clean. You know, we went through rehabs and different things, and we get clean, be great. And just go back down again. It was just, it's a roller coaster. It's a horrible disease."

On June 15, 2020, at 23 years old, Shane died from an accidental overdose of a pill laced with fentanyl.

"John calls me and tells me that something's happened to Shane and I need to come home. It was a third of the pill. It didn't take much," Rachel Duvall said.

For the Duvalls, Shane's legacy lives on through his family, friends and the lives he touched when he was in rehab and helping others try to overcome their own struggles.

"He mattered. He still matters," Rachel Duvall said.

The Duvalls are hosting The Shane Duvall Memorial Golf Tournament at Stonecreek Golf Club in Phoenix on Saturday. All proceeds will benefit the Arizona Women's Recovery Center.

There is a GoFundMe set up where you can go and donate to the AWRC as the company helps many families that are struggling with addiction.

