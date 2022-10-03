Valley ER doctor in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Dr. Svetlana Reznikova-Steinway arrived to volunteer at the Poland-Ukraine border Tuesday.

ARIZONA, USA — A Valley ER doctor is returning to her home country of Ukraine offering help to refugees escaping the dangers of war.

Dr. Svetlana Reznikova-Steinway couldn’t help but rush to her people when crisis struck in Ukraine. She immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine when she was 18 years old.

“It’s been heartbreaking, and it's been very meaningful in many ways,” said Reznikova-Steinway

It wasn’t easy for the mom of two to leave her family in the Valley, but as a Ukrainian immigrant, she feels called to do the job.

“There's so many people that are having a very hard time and that we're gonna continue to try to help them in any way we can,” said Reznikova-Steinway.

12 News joined her as she collected donated medical supplies from across the country, before leaving Arizona and arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border Tuesday. She came with three other Valley medical professionals to volunteer.

“We’re able to provide basic care. Evaluate people for mainly high blood pressure, anxiety, depression-like symptoms, abdominal pain,” said Reznikova-Steinway.

Thousands of people come to the refugee center daily.

“It’s clear that they are not running away from a good life,” said Reznikova-Steinway.

