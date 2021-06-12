Valley father pleads for change after SUV hits daughter riding bike to school

A Phoenix girl is recovering after an SUV plowed into her as she rode her bike to school. Now, her father is raising concerns about signage around the school.

PHOENIX — A 7-year-old Phoenix girl is recovering after an SUV plowed into her as she rode her bike to school.

Now, her father is raising concerns about signage around the school so something similar doesn't happen to another child.

Daniel Harting tells 12 News his daughter, Evelyn, was struck while riding her bike to Villa Montessori School school near 28th Street and Campbell Avenue like she does almost every day.

"She was biking in front of us and a red SUV didn't see her, hit her directly on, the bike went under the car, she had some minor bumps and bruises on her side," said Harting.

Evelyn's father says he's thankful his little girl is okay but strongly believes more can be done to protect children in the area.

With several schools nearby, including Camelback High School, Harting is hopeful the city and the Montessori school Evelyn attends will step up.

"I think there needs to be some school zones, kids in the high school going 30 to 40 miles an hour, there's an elementary school right next door 400 kids getting out," he said.

The Villa Montessori School principal responded to 12 News' request for comment about the incident saying:

"The school will be adding a bicycle safety component for students during P.E., as well as have addressed the importance of being careful when students travel to/from school with staff, students, and parents."

As for the City of Phoenix, they encourage parents to reach out with any and all concerns, saying quote:

"Once our pedestrian and school safety team can better understand the concerns they'll be able to identify options and a timeline to address them."

The city added their "Street Transportation Department" is developing a "Road Safety Action Plan" and is into the community engagement phase if parents want to weigh in.

Harting says his little girl no longer leads them to school after she was hurt.

"She used to be in front of us biking to school and now she wants us to lead and so she's lost some of that autonomy and power as a little 7-year-old who used to love to be the first to school now she wants to be in the back."

For more information on the Street Transportation Road Safety Action Plan, visit the City of Phoenix website.

Up to Speed