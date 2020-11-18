Valley couple pleads for help to find hit-and-run suspect who injured them

A hit and run sent a valley couple to the hospital. Three days later, police are still looking for a suspect. The victims were driving on 19th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A hit-and-run sent a Valley couple to the hospital. Three days later, police are still looking for a suspect. The victims were driving on 19th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday evening.

Michael Martinez and Felicia Grejeda were southbound on 19th Avenue when a man making a left turn t-boned the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“It’s the most force I’ve ever felt,” says Martinez, who was driving. “It’s like being on a roller coaster in the worst way.”

The crash broke Martinez’s window.

“We’re both really shaken. At the time, I could feel my heartbeat out of my chest,” says Martinez.

The impact pushed them into oncoming traffic.

“Once the ambulance left I looked up and realized he was gone,” says Grejeda.

Now, as they battle concussions and bruises, all they have are pictures to help police track down the dangerous driver.

“Come forward. It’s the right thing to do! We’re going to have who knows how many medical bills. Who knows how many treatments,” says Grejeda.