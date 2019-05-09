PHOENIX — The boat fire in California that is believed to have left 34 people dead is causing heartbreak for some in the Valley.

Two of the assumed victims, Neal Baltz and Patricia Beitzinger, were from right here in the Valley.

Neighbors, like Jack Belt who knew them from Ahwatukee, are simply heartbroken after learning the news about the young couple, who loved the outdoors and life itself.

"They enjoyed life, they travelled a lot, especially at their young age," Belt told 12 News.

He added that the couple didn't have any children but they were always looking for the next adventure.

"Those two put having fun and enjoying outdoors to a whole other level and I think they enjoyed everyday. I guess the good thing is they died doing what they love doing," Belt said.

Baltz and Beitzinger were on a scuba diving trip in Santa Barbara with 39 other people when the boat, "Conception," went up in flames.

None of the victims killed in the fire has been identified by officials yet. DNA will be needed to identify them.

"Expending all necessary means to find out the cause and origin of this fire aboard this vessel," Santa Barbara officials said.

That fire started as all 34 passengers were asleep below deck, officials said. Five crew members, including the captain, were awake and able to make it off the boat safely. None of them has been identified.

"Hopefully, with this sudden loss, that some of the people get out and start enjoying life a little more like these guys did," Belt said.

"They both worked hard and they both play hard and they both enjoyed life and it just ended way too sudden for them."

At this point, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is still unknown.