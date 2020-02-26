Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, also known as the first day of Lent.

But if you are struggling with finding the time to go to church, no worries.

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Phoenix is offering its annual "Ashes To Go."

"Ashes To Go" is described by the church as a "relatively new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition."

Here are the times and locations where "Ashes To Go" will take place:

• ICM Food and Clothing Bank near Seventh Avenue and Lincoln Street from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

• On the corner of First Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Phoenix from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• On the corner of Taylor and First streets at Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

