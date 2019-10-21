People here in the Valley are working to help the mothers and families caught up in Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's alleged adoption scandal.

Pastors Barmon Langbata and Greg Pratt along with the Life Church at South Mountain in Phoenix are stepping in to help the victims in this case.

Langbata says the tight-knit church is shocked by the whole situation, surrounding Petersen and the alleged baby-trafficking business.

"Everybody's very sad as far as Marshallese community right now here in Phoenix. We're trying to get together and do something for them," he told 12 News.

Langbata had a chance to speak with the mothers recently and says they're doing pretty good, considering the circumstances.

"They're in a situation that they're kind of scared and we want to reach out to the community and see if they can maybe help them in a way that will make them feel comfortable," he said.

Langbata added that despite being scared, the women are in good spirits.

"They’re doing pretty much good but they're kind of scared, don't know where to go or what's going to be happening to them," he said.

"They don't know if they're going to go home, or go somewhere else or what's going to happen to them."

Langbata, who has been with the church for roughly four years, says anything will help the Marshallese women.

"We've been there with them asking if they need like clothing or food and all these type things they need," he added.

The small congregation has already collected clothing and food but more is appreciated while the women wait to find out what's next.

Meantime, Petersen is facing state and federal charges for his alleged involvement in a baby-trafficking business. He's now facing 62 charges in three states.

He still hasn't resigned from his $77,000-a-year job as Maricopa County assessor, despite calls from fellow Republicans like Gov. Doug Ducey to step down. He is up for election next year.

