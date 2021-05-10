Valley business owner makes narrow escape after a driver plows into building

Rashida Worthy had just locked up her lounge for the night minutes before an SUV slammed into it.

PHOENIX — The owner of Boom Boom Room is lucky to be alive after a driver speeds toward her before slamming into her lounge. Now, she’s left to pick up the shattered pieces of her business while the driver is on the run.

In the surveillance video of the crash on 17th Street and McDowell, you can hear the crash as Rashida Worthy, the owner of the Boom Boom Room, and her sister run away from the SUV.

A dumpster the vehicle hit flew towards them from the impact. It happened minutes after she locked up for the night.

The driver of the red Ford Expedition plowed right through her building. Luckily the crash happened on Monday night when the Boom Boom Room is closed. Usually, customers can be found taking pictures in the room the SUV destroyed.

The driver of the car somehow made it out of the crash. Worthy and her sister rushed to him when they saw what happened.

“I was just trying to see if he was okay,” said Worthy.

The driver walked away before the police got there.

“I think that’s a crappy thing for a human being to do,” said Worthy.

“We’re on day eight of being close. You’re losing thousands of dollars each day you’re closed,” said Worthy.